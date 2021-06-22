Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lorraine J. "Jean" Heinz
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street
Shelbyville, IL

Lorraine J. "Jean" Heinz

March 13, 1945 - June 17, 2021

FINDLAY - Lorraine J. "Jean" Heinz, 76, of Windsor, formerly of Findlay, IL, passed away at 10:22 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 in Findlay Cemetery, Findlay, IL, with Pastor Mike Carr officiating. Memorials may be given to the Shepherds Hook Church in Findlay, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Jean was born on March 13, 1945 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Robert Ellsworth and Clara Marie (Coleman) Maxwell. She married Harold D. "Bud" Heinz on June 20, 1965 and he preceded her in death on October 27, 2018. Jean was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed crocheting and fishing.

She is survived by her daughters: Lori Holmes and husband, Clarence of Shelbyville, IL and Lana Holmes and Clint Massey of Findlay, IL; son, David Heinz and wife, Kristin of Windsor, IL; sisters: Joyce White of Findlay, IL, Mary Fisher of Indianapolis, IN, Clara Bozzelli and husband, Bo of Hooks, TX; brother, Joe Maxwell and wife, Pat of Decatur, IL; sister-in-law, Luci Maxwell of Myrtle Beach, SC; five grandchildren: Chris Holmes and wife, Crystal, Nathan Holmes and wife, Jessica, Brandon Holmes, Autumn Holmes, and Oliver Heinz; three great grandchildren: Logan, Isaac, and Ethan Holmes; and four honorary great grandchildren: Draven, Parker, Madison and Skylar.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant twin brother, Larry Maxwell; brother, Robert F. Maxwell; and brothers-in-law, John White and Jim Fisher.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Findlay Cemetery
Findlay, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.