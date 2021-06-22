Lorraine J. "Jean" Heinz

March 13, 1945 - June 17, 2021

FINDLAY - Lorraine J. "Jean" Heinz, 76, of Windsor, formerly of Findlay, IL, passed away at 10:22 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 in Findlay Cemetery, Findlay, IL, with Pastor Mike Carr officiating. Memorials may be given to the Shepherds Hook Church in Findlay, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Jean was born on March 13, 1945 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Robert Ellsworth and Clara Marie (Coleman) Maxwell. She married Harold D. "Bud" Heinz on June 20, 1965 and he preceded her in death on October 27, 2018. Jean was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed crocheting and fishing.

She is survived by her daughters: Lori Holmes and husband, Clarence of Shelbyville, IL and Lana Holmes and Clint Massey of Findlay, IL; son, David Heinz and wife, Kristin of Windsor, IL; sisters: Joyce White of Findlay, IL, Mary Fisher of Indianapolis, IN, Clara Bozzelli and husband, Bo of Hooks, TX; brother, Joe Maxwell and wife, Pat of Decatur, IL; sister-in-law, Luci Maxwell of Myrtle Beach, SC; five grandchildren: Chris Holmes and wife, Crystal, Nathan Holmes and wife, Jessica, Brandon Holmes, Autumn Holmes, and Oliver Heinz; three great grandchildren: Logan, Isaac, and Ethan Holmes; and four honorary great grandchildren: Draven, Parker, Madison and Skylar.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant twin brother, Larry Maxwell; brother, Robert F. Maxwell; and brothers-in-law, John White and Jim Fisher.

