Louis Flemings
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022

Louis Flemings

Oct. 2, 1948 - Jan. 1, 2022

DECATUR - Louis Flemings, 73, passed away January 1, 2022 in Decatur Memorial Hospital. He was born October 2, 1948 in Decatur. He worked at ADM as an operator, and later was a truck driver to finish his working years. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.

He is survived by his spouse, Mary; brother, Jim Flemings of Missouri, TX; sister, Georganne Carnahan (Joe) of Decatur, IL; son, Jason Flemings of Jefferson City, MO and daughter, Shelly Reynolds, Decatur, IL.

He is preceded in death by his parents: George and Mary Flemings, Earl Flemings, Clyde Flemings, Gerarld Flemings, Patty Lavon Flemings and Mary Newberry.

Cremation was provided by Central Cremation Center, private services will

be scheduled at a later date.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
He was always open to help me ever since i lost my dad he been there he was my shoulder when i needed he really was the kindest man i knew
Chad knotts
Friend
January 14, 2022
