Louise Breazeale
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Louise Breazeale

July 26, 1936 - March 23, 2021

DECATUR - Louise Breazeale, 84 of Decatur died at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday March 23, 2021 at Carle Hospital Champaign.

A funeral service to celebrate Louise's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday March 29, 2021 at Central Baptist Church (1275 West Mt. Gilead Road Decatur, Illinois 62521) with Pastor Dave Brown officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Monday at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Military Honors by the Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the Central Baptist Church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Louise was born July 26, 1936 in Marion, Illinois daughter of Edward and Sylvia (Montgomery) Osborne. She was a homemaker and served in the U.S. Navy. She married William Thomas Breazeale Jr. December 16, 1959. He preceded her in death November 7, 2014.

Surviving are her children: Tom Breazeale, Velma (Bill) Smith, Theresa (Steve) Hagood, Tammy (Stephen) Spiker, Lindly (Larry) Leischner; grandchildren: David Smith, Elizabeth Smith, Heather Breazeale, Amy Webb, Aaron Hagood, Chris Hagood, Bryson Smith, Clayton Durbin, Shiann Breazeale, Bobby Murray, Debbie Cartuyvels; three step-grandchildren, several great grandchildren; brother, Howard Osborne and brother-in-law, Gary Breazeale.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband William Breazeale; son Scott; grandson Anthony; three sisters and three brothers; son-in-law, Robert Johnston.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1275 West Mt. Gilead Road, Decatur, IL
Mar
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1275 West Mt. Gilead Road, Decatur, IL
Mar
29
Burial
2:00p.m.
Camp Butler National Cemetery
IL
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
We are so sorry for the loss of your Mother! Much love and prayers to you and each of your family! May the Lord give each of you much peace and comfort during this sad time.
Delores and Lyndol Kingsley
March 27, 2021
I only met you this past year but I will miss you. Love you Aunt Louise!
Angela Morris
March 27, 2021
The Jenkins Family
March 27, 2021
