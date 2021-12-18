Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Luther E. Botts

Luther E. Botts

Oct. 28, 1926 - Dec. 4, 2021

DECATUR - Luther E. Botts born October 28, 1926 to James L. and Ethel L. Botts, was called home to be with Jesus at 95, on December 4, 2021.

Luther received his high school education then served aboard the USS Benner DD-DDR 807, 1944-1946 in Halley's 3rd Fleet in the South Pacific. Luther married Phyllis Brady, November 28, 1948. Luther used part of his GI Bills funds to get his private pilots license. He and brother in law Clayton Burgett made many memories that Dad loved to remember and relate. Received his plumbing license in 1955, was a Master of Great Light Lodge No. 1064 in 1958. Luther worked as a pipe fitter at Caterpillar, retiring after 28 years. Luther received the Lord into his life 1972. Through the years, Luther joined the Decatur Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus, went to many Navy reunions with wife Phyllis, and he picked up wii bowling late in life bowling with other seniors at the senior center.

Luther was preceded in death by parents James L. and Ethel L. Botts; sister, Phyllis Joan; brother, Kenneth Botts; and wife, Phyllis Maxine Botts.

Luther is survived by his sister, Gladys Burgett, sister, Judith Botts; children: James Michael (Donna) Botts, Gerald (or Jerry) Wayne (the late Lee) Botts, and Lisa Marie Botts, our historian who keeps the memories of the past; grandchildren: Erin Kathleen Botts, Timothy Daniel Botts, Christine Natalie (Michael) Jump, Gregory Lawrence (Davika) Botts, Caitlyn Marie Botts, and Kaylee Sara Botts; great-grandchildren: Adrianna and Dwight Jump, Tayvion Botts, Jonan and Elian Botts.

Dad will be missed but his memories and pictures will always be a source of love and light for our hearts.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Lisa & Jerry, sorry to read of the passing of your dad. He was a great guy. You are blessed to have him for a father. Blessings to both of you
Nicky Leiterman
Other
December 25, 2021
The many Easters we all spent together hunt eggs at Uncle Luther and Aunt Phyllis's. All the Thanksgivings and Christmases the family got together. More memories than I will mention, but we all have them and right now remember those times.
Randy Zerfowski
Family
December 18, 2021
I´m so grateful to have known and sung with Luther. His enthusiasm and love of the Lord were infectious. I will never forget his support as I learned to sing in a quartet: "Luther and the `J´ Notes." He stood out in so many ways besides his name not starting with the same letter as the rest of us, and we miss him. My heartfelt condolences to Luther´s family.
Joel Winick
Family
December 18, 2021
