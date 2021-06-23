Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Luxton Kyle Russell
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Luxton Kyle Russell

July 13, 1990 - June 19, 2021

DECATUR - Luxton Kyle Russell, 30, of Decatur, passed away June 19, 2021.

A memorial gathering will be held 5:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Luxton's honor may be made to Planned Parenthood.

Luxton was born July, 13, 1990 in Decatur, the youngest child of David and Sharilyn (Hannon) Russell. Luxton was a graduate of Mt. Zion High School in the Class of 2008. He enjoyed fishing, and wood working. He was a very creative person that was naturally talented with working on many of his own projects. He most recently worked at Taco Bell. Luxton was a very caring person. He was passionate about helping others and making others feel loved and included.

Luxton is survived by his fiance, Emily Sinks; parents, David and Sharilyn Russell; brother, Jordan Russell; grandparents: Evelyn Hannon and Larry and Shirley Russell. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Gordon Hannon; and his uncle, Bub Russell.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Been praying for you guys. We were deeply saddened by your loss. We will be here for you both when you need us.
Steve and Debbie Fritts
Family
June 24, 2021
Dear Russell Family, Sorry to hear of your loss, my thoughts and prayers reach out to you at your time of loss. Sincerely Deb Webb
Deb Webb
Family
June 23, 2021
I sending my love prayers & hugs to the family May God be with you all
Roger L. Dick
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results