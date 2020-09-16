Dr. Lyle Eugene Wacaser

Nov. 9, 1932 - Aug. 14, 2020

SPRINGFIELD - Retired Neurosurgeon Dr. Lyle Eugene Wacaser, loving husband, and father of four children, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 87.

Lyle was born on November 9, 1932 to Paul and Helen (Keyes) Wacaser in Lovington, Illinois. He grew up on a small family farm and attended Lovington High School where he graduated as Class President and Valedictorian.

He left Lovington and attended the University of Illinois earning a bachelor's degree in science. In 1957, Lyle received his medical degree from the University of Illinois in Chicago. He was member of Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Eta Sigma, Phi Beta Kappa and Alpha Omega Alpha, plus others.

After an internship at Presbyterian Hospital (now Rush Medical Center) in Chicago, he went on to complete his neurosurgical residency at the University of Illinois. He spent the following year as a fellow at the International College of Surgeons in Gothenburg, Sweden under the famous neurovascular surgeon Dr. Norlene.

Lyle returned to Springfield, Illinois to join Dr. Floyd Barringer's Neurosurgical practice. He practiced neurosurgery for several years in Springfield, Illinois until he entered the US Army Medical Corps in Vietnam in 1967. He entered the army as a Major and was honorably discharged as a Lt. Colonel. Lyle was stationed at the 95th Evac hospital near DeNang. There he met Dr. Dung Le who he mentored in Neurosurgery. They become lifelong friends, and Lyle made many trips back to Vietnam both for humanitarian missions and to visit his friend, Dr. Le. His last visit was in 2017.

After Lyle returned to Springfield in 1970, he went into private practice first with his brother Dr. Larry Wacaser and later with his wife Dr. Constance Kayser. He retired in 2000. He was a highly respected and much loved Neurosurgeon. He served as Chairman of the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery at Springfield Memorial Medical Center for many years, as well as serving on the faculty of SIU Medical School. He was a member of AMA, CNS and AANS.

Lyle was well known in Springfield for his playful and mischievous ways. In the 1970's the local radio and newspaper enjoyed reporting on sightings of him driving his bright blue pickup truck that had a sign entitled "Lyle Wacaser, MD. Neurosurgery and Light Hauling".

In addition, and to the chagrin of his family, he never met a boat he couldn't sink, a sports car he couldn't roll, a plane he couldn't put into a spiral, fly into a thunderstorm, or even parachute out of.… nor an item that could not be fixed with duct tape.

He also kept a magnificent vegetable garden, was an avid fisherman (world's best) and world traveler. Lyle visited many countries on six continents.

His friends and family will never forget his wicked sense of humor, incredible intelligence, and unending sense of fun.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Constance Kayser; children, Kathy (Mick) Hawken, Melissa James, and Lyle (AJ) Wacaser; stepdaughter, Cid Hart; his sister, Ellen Wacaser Keyes; eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and nine nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Lawrence and Deane Wacaser, and son Kurt Wacaser.

Services are postponed until the pandemic restrictions are lifted and will be announced at a later date. Services are being provided by McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Lovington, Illinois.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.