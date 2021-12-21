Menu
Lyle W. Gee
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street
Farmer City, IL

Lyle W. Gee

Apr. 4, 1942 - Dec. 15, 2021

HAMMOND - Lyle W. Gee, 79, of Hammond, IL, passed away at 8:30 P.M. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at home.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at DeWitt Cemetery, DeWitt, IL, with Pastor Joe Bowman officiating. Military Rites will be accorded. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to the Hammond Fire Protection District. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lyle was born on April 4, 1942, in Bloomington, IL, a son of Lyle O. and Alma Ruth Roy Gee. He married Carolyn A. Golden on January 28, 1961, in Farmer City, IL. She passed away on February 16, 2012. They were married for 50 years.

He is survived by his son, Gary (Kim) Gee of Hammond, IL, and daughter, Karen (Danny) Eads of Hammond, IL; four grandchildren: Ryan (Paige) Cherry, Shane Cherry, Bryce Cherry, Dalton Eads; two great-grandchildren: Sydney and River Cherry; two brothers: David (Rosemary) Gee of Urbana, IL, and Dennis (Kathy) Gee of Bellflower, IL; sister-in-law, Paula Cosner of Urbana, IL.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Gee; grandson, Scottie Barnett; and parents, Lyle O. and Alma Ruth Gee.

Lyle was a retired electrician for Bridgestone/Firestone Inc. in Decatur, IL. He was an Air Force Veteran and member of American Legion Post 429, Lovington, IL. Lyle was a 25-year volunteer fireman for the Hammond Fire Protection District. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating, working on and looking at old cars, and playing his guitar with his grandson, Dalton.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 21, 2021.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
Gary and Karen, so sorry about Uncle Lyle´s passing. Will be thinking of you and praying for you all. Sincerely, Dawn and Tim Furrow
Dawn Barrett Furrow
December 30, 2021
Gary, Karen, so sorry to hear of the passing of your father. A good man that I always respected greatly. Numerous memories from eating lunch in Firestone's cafeteria, shooting the Village fireworks, serving with him on the Fire Department, he was always a presence to look up to. It's sad that Hammond has lost yet another Patriarch. My sympathies to the entire family.
David Ruff
December 22, 2021
