Lynn Eugene Davis

May 3, 1953 - Sep. 29, 2021

OAKLEY - Lynn Eugene Davis, 68 of Oakley died at 6:33 am Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in his residence.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Riverton, IL. Military rites will be given by the Macon County Honor Guard. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Lynn was born May 3, 1953 in Decatur son of Grady and Florence Davis. He graduated Argenta-Oreana High School in 1971. Lynn served in the U.S. Marine Corps 1971-1973. He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company. He was a member of the NRA. Lynn married Sharon Grove in 2003.

Surviving is his wife Sharon; sons: Patrick (Christy) Davis, Matthew (Terza) Davis; a daughter; and eight grandkids; sisters: Diana Davis and Kathy Maeve.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

