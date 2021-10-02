Menu
Lynn Eugene Davis
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Lynn Eugene Davis

May 3, 1953 - Sep. 29, 2021

OAKLEY - Lynn Eugene Davis, 68 of Oakley died at 6:33 am Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in his residence.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Riverton, IL. Military rites will be given by the Macon County Honor Guard. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Lynn was born May 3, 1953 in Decatur son of Grady and Florence Davis. He graduated Argenta-Oreana High School in 1971. Lynn served in the U.S. Marine Corps 1971-1973. He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company. He was a member of the NRA. Lynn married Sharon Grove in 2003.

Surviving is his wife Sharon; sons: Patrick (Christy) Davis, Matthew (Terza) Davis; a daughter; and eight grandkids; sisters: Diana Davis and Kathy Maeve.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Riverton, IL
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest In Peace Dad! JN 14:1-6 Rest Assured your wife will be taken care of as you wished our loyalty is with you.I´m sorry for not being the Son I should have been throughout our lives. Love you and The Middle of your storm is over. Cancer has taken more lives than Covid-19!
Matthew Davis
December 18, 2021
Our Condolences for your loss... Until The "Goon Squad " Rides again!! Keep the Rubber Side Down and the Fun Level Up!! SEMPER FI LOVE AK
AK
Other
November 18, 2021
my greatest sympathy to his family,Lynn was a great friend to me through out his life,in school and after.
Shirley watson
Friend
October 5, 2021
Praying for God´s Peace and comfort in Your loss
Treva and Terry Tallman
Family
October 4, 2021
Kathy, so sorry to hear of the passing of your brother
Sandy Rade Jacobs
October 3, 2021
