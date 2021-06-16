Menu
Lynne K. Poland
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Lynne K. Poland

May 24, 1963 - June 12, 2021

CHAMPAIGN - Lynne K. Poland, 58, of Champaign, formerly of Decatur, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 21, at Fairlawn Cemetery. Memorials in Lynne's honor may be given to Special Olympics.

Lynne was born May 24, 1963, in Decatur, daughter of Lyle Poland and Louise Hudson Poland.

Lynne especially enjoyed listening to county music.

She is survived by her father Lyle Poland and wife Carol of Decatur; sister Susan Helle and husband Paul of Elgin; brother Thomas Poland of Phoenix, AZ; sister Margaret Verellen and husband Philip of Flagstaff, AZ; brother Steven Poland and wife Lynn of Decatur; step-sisters: Debra Larsen and Diana Harris, both of Decatur; and step-brother Charles Harris and wife Kathy of Decatur.

Lynne was preceded in death by her mother, aunts and uncles.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 16, 2021.
