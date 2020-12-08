Menu
M. Eloise Kerr
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - West Wood Street
515 West Wood Street
Decatur, IL

M. Eloise Kerr

Nov. 6, 1924 - Dec. 6, 2020

DECATUR - M. Eloise Kerr, 96, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth.

Eloise was born November 6, 1924 in Assumption, IL the daughter of Harry and Lillian (Chessire) Campbell. She worked at the 1st National Bank of Pana and then Northtown Bank in Decatur retiring in 1990 after thirty years of service. Eloise was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, ABWA, and Zonta. She enjoyed quilting, baking, and cooking. Eloise married Harry Kerr on May 16, 1946. He preceded her in death on June 17, 1998.

Eloise is survived by her children: Roger (Sharon) Kerr, Richard (Vicki) Kerr, and Suzanne (Michael) Wainscott; grandchildren: Sean (Allison), Ryan (Meghan), and Scott (Leslie), Doug (Kelli), Andy (Melissa), Brad (Julie) and Brian, and Jerrod and Nathan; great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Jeremiah, Aiden, Emma, and Stetson, Brittany (Aaron), Courtany (Bubba), Amelia, Ben, Sophie, Zoe, Dylan, and Natalie, and Addison and Gage; and great-great-grandchildren: Jameson, Emmy Lou, Izzy, John-Jay, Beau, and Rhett.

Eloise is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Robert Campbell.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic private family services will be held. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Assumption. Memorials are suggested to Grace United Methodist Church and St. Mary's Hospital.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 8, 2020.
So sorry to hear of Aunt Eloise's passing. Her and Dad can now catch up in Heaven. My thoughts and prayers are with you Rodger, Richard and Suzanne.
Cathi Ooton
December 8, 2020
Sorry to hear this. Our sympathy to her family (our cousins)
Cheryl (McDonald) Tedrick
December 8, 2020
Sorry to hear of cousin Eloise passing. Extending my sympathy to the family.
Culumber Georgia
December 8, 2020
So sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. Always loved to come visit your house with Cathi when we were very young. Then enjoyed working on Zonta projects with her when I was grown. Eloise and Dude were great people!
Carol Trolia Condon
December 8, 2020
