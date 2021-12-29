M. Pauline Poth

May 26, 1922 - Dec. 25, 2021

DECATUR - M. Pauline Poth, 99, of Decatur, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur.

Aunt Pauline was born May 26, 1922 in Lake Fork, IL, the daughter of Elmer and Bessie (Coates) Duncan. She was the last of her family of two boys and five girls. She married Harold Poth after the Christmas Eve Sunday night service on December 24, 1939. She was a charter member of Life Foursquare Church. She had been attending there since 1931. That's when the Foursquare Church came to Decatur. She held many offices in the church. She was Sunday school teacher and secretary for thirty-five years. Pauline also attended Camp Wilson Foursquare Church in Harristown, Brian Canaday the pastor is her great-nephew. She loved to send cards to people for all occasions. Pauline also loved to write poems.

Aunt Pauline is survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews that loved her dearly; special friend, Naomi Sinclair; grandson, Jeremiah Groves; special niece and care giver Karin Zindars who was always there when needed; and Georgia and Leon Clark who has done so much for her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers: Paul and LeRoy Duncan; sisters: Lela Waller, Evelyn Barnes, Rose Barnes, and Bessie Witts; and great-grandson, Joshua Groves.

Services to celebrate Pauline's life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church, 7570 W. Main St. Decatur, with Pastor Brian Canaday officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be at Steenburgen Cemetery in Mt. Pulaski. Memorials are suggested to Camp Wilson Foursquare Church Mission Fund.

