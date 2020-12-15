Marcia Hope Hughes

Aug. 11, 1941 - Nov. 26 , 2020

DAHLONEGA, Georgia - Marcia Hope Hughes, 79, of Dahlonega, GA went home to be with the Lord after a lengthy illness. Marcia passed away peacefully at home with family by her side. Born August 11, 1941 to parents, Donald LeRoy and Evelyn Lucille (Coleman) Hughes of Maroa, IL.

Marcia belonged to Maroa Christian Church and graduated from Maroa High School in 1959, married Kenneth Dean Cole on May 8, 1960. They had two beautiful daughters, Kathy and Kari and relocated to Southern California where they raised their daughters, divorcing in 1972.

Marcia was a beautiful, strong, intelligent, professional woman who was proud to have worked at the University of California, Irvine and later as Marketing Director of Smith Lithographic Arts. It was in this position that she developed her love of travel, having had the opportunity to travel 70,000 air miles a year, across the United States.

In 2001, Marcia and entire family relocated to GA to be near her brother, Jimmie Hughes and family. She was extremely proud of her grandson, Sterling Cole, the joy and love of her life, who currently attends Georgia Tech.

Her parents preceded her in death, as well as, sister, Marjorie Jean; four brothers: Jack of Cheyenne, WY; Gary and Rodney of Decatur, IL and Jimmie of Atlanta, GA.

Survived by her brother, Rodger Hughes and Barbara of Carson City, NV; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hughes of Decatur, IL; daughters: Kathy Cole Daron and Kari Cole; grandson, Sterling Cole of Dahlonega, GA; as well as, beloved nieces; nephews and extended family. She was loved by all who knew her. God Bless Marcia.