Margaret Fay Havener

Oct. 12, 1925 - Oct. 10, 2020

DECATUR - Margaret Fay Havener, 94, of Decatur passed away on October 10, 2020. Margaret was born on October 12, 1925 to Harry Donald and Margaret Ann (Blakeman) Fishburn. She married Clarence Edward Havener, Jr. on April 26, 1947 in Decatur. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2005. We would like to thank The Glenwood Supportive Living staff and her healthcare team for three years of excellent care.

A viewing will be held at Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care, 3085 N. Kandy Lane, Decatur on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Funeral procession leaves promptly at 1:30 p.m. for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service at Lake Bank Cemetery, Mt. Pulaski (intersection of 2000 Avenue and 237th Street). Masks are preferred.

Margaret was a wonderful wife and mother, successfully intertwining the Lord and family throughout her life. During World War II, she was a daycare worker at The Sangamon Ordnance Plant in Illiopolis. She was a Sunday school teacher, a Stephen Minister for Central United Methodist Church, and a prayer council member for Reverend Jack Kaley's Closer To God Today ministry. Margaret loved music, beginning with the violin in her early years and later playing the piano well into her '90s.

She is survived by her two daughters Karen Parjani (Glen) of Decatur, Nancy Havener of Naperville, granddaughter Jill (Parjani) Wenger of Iowa, and great granddaughter Jessica Rodgers of Champaign.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Donald and Ervin, sisters Dorothy, Nellie, Thelma, Marjorie, Mary Ellen, and Betty, and grandson Scott Parjani.

Memorials may be sent to Camp One Way Christian Camp and Retreat Center, 654 E. 2945 North Rd., Mt. Auburn, IL 62547.