Margaret M. Finfrock

May 8, 1929 - Sept. 19, 2021

DECATUR - Margaret M. Finfrock, 92, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at her daughter's residence in Decatur, IL.

Margaret was born on May 8, 1929, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Kennedy) McEvoy. She was a homemaker and member of Holy Family Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary, and Sons and Daughters of Ireland. Margaret married Ivan Leo Finfrock, Jr, in 1951 and he preceded her in death on January 4, 2005. Also preceding her in death are her parents, son Michael Leo Finfrock, and brothers: Bob, Pat, John, Jimmy, and Richard; and sister, Patty.

Margaret is survived by her sons: Patrick Lynn (Theresa) Finfrock of McHenry, IL, Danny Lee (Candy) Finfrock of Hilliard, OH; daughter, Rebecca (David) Patterson of Decatur; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and three step great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Kelly of AZ; several nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities – Meals on Wheels Program.

Margaret Mary Elizabeth (McEvoy) Finfrock was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was sweet, sassy, and enjoyed being social with her husband Ivan Leo and her Knights of Columbus friends. Margaret was known to have an occasional large glass (or bottle) of champagne. As a babysitter, Margaret left many lasting memories with the children she watched over the years. She will be missed by her family and friends. Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers during her journey. Cheers to our high-flying angel – we all love you!

