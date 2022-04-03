Margaret "Ann" Friend

April 20, 1948 - Dec. 30, 2021

PHOENIX, AZ - Margaret "Ann" Friend, 73, formally of Warrensburg, peacefully went to our Lord Thursday, December 30, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be April 9, from 12:00 PM -3:00 PM, at Pop's Place on W Main in Decatur.

Ann was the daughter of Ezra Newt and Margaret (Parish) Friend. Ann graduated from Warrensburg High School, and graduated from Millikin University with a Teacher's Degree. She began her teaching career in Fox River School, IL, before moving to Phoenix, where she taught PE at Bicentennial School in Glendale. She then began work for the City of Phoenix Airport until her retirement. Ann cared for her mother until she passed away in 2009. Ann enjoyed spending time with friends, shopping, and took special care of her bear collection.

She is survived by her brother, Dain (Cheryl) Friend of Forsyth; Nephews: Jim (Deanna) Friend of Crown Point, IN, Charley Friend of Decatur, Aaron Friend of Decatur, Kris Hyden of Decatur, Andrew (Sara) Hyden of Latham; and niece, Lisa (Jos) Zuurbier of Forsyth; and many great-nieces and Nephews. Ann also leaves behind her Godchildren; and her very best of friends: MaryEllenn, Barb, and Lynn.

She is preceded in death by her Parents; and Brother, Lane.

Ann will be interned in Boiling Springs Cemetery next to her Mother and Father.