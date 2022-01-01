Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marianne Klisares
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL

Marianne Klisares

Sept. 18, 1937 - Dec. 23, 2021

SHOW LOW, Arizona - Marianne Klisares, 84, died December 23, 2021, with her family by her side in Show Low, AZ.

She was born September 18, 1937, the only child of Frank and Lucille Schikowski. She married Don Klisares on October 8, 1966; and was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don, her daughter-in-law Paula (Harrison) Klisares and her grandson, Austin Hull Klisares.

She is survived by five children: Steven Klisares of Peoria, IL, Kathryn (and Scott) Spitznagle of Edwards, IL, David (and Kathy) Klisares of San Juan Capistrano, CA, Tim (and Michelle) Klisares of Aurora, IL, and Graham (and Chris) Klisares of Show Low, AZ. She also had 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Marianne was a deacon at First Federated Church, a member of the Women's Club and a member of the PEO Chapter FQ.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 7, 2022, at First Federated Church, 3625 N. Sheridan Rd, Peoria, IL, with visitation one-hour prior to the service. The Rev. Steve Barch will officiate. Inurnment will be private in a family ceremony at another time.

Guests are welcome to join the family for a luncheon served at the church immediately following the service.

Memorials are suggested to First Federated Church.

Condolences and memories may be shared through Woolsey-Wilton.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
10:00a.m.
First Federated Church
3625 N. Sheridan Rd, Peoria, IL
Jan
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Federated Church
3625 N. Sheridan Rd, Peoria, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To: Kathy Klisares Spitznagle: So sorry to have read that your lovely mother has passed away. Although she's now with the Lord in her heavenly home, I know that the grief you feel at her loss must be a very heavy burden to bear right now, since I've experienced the loss of my mother. To fill you in briefly regarding Greg: he's 52 with a 17 year old son - my only grandchild - (Jonathan). They're doing well so far. Would tell you more later if you'd care to keep in touch.
Marsha Stanton (Koslofski)
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results