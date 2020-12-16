Marie Minor

Nov. 15, 1925 - Dec 9, 2020

DECATUR - On the evening of December 9, 2020, at 5:53 p.m., the Angel of God came and sealed the lips of Marie Minor. Her soul winged its flight from this world of sin, sorrow and pain to the place of eternal rest.

Marie, who's affectionately known to all who knew her as "Ree" was born November 15, 1925, in Brownsville, TN, to J.W. and Lucy Jarrett, Sr.

She professed Christ at an early age and attended Woodlawn Missionary Baptist Church, until she relocated to Decatur, IL. There she joined Ebenezer Baptist Church and served in the choir until her health began to fail her.

She was united in Holy Matrimony to C.L. Minor on June 7, 1958.

Marie leaves to cherish her memories her son, Winston (Tina) Jarrett of Decatur, IL, sister Lucy B. Johnson of Decatur, IL, sister in law Debra Jarrett and Barbara Jarrett of Decatur, IL, a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Her father, mother, husband C.L. Minor, along with nine brothers and four sisters preceded her in death. Homegoing services will be 12:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour before the service. Entombment will follow in Mary Queen of Angels Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed, only ten people will be allowed in at a time, masks are required.

