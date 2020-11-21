Marilyn E. Haynes

Jan. 16, 1933 - Nov. 12, 2020

DECATUR - Marilyn E. Haynes, 87, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Marilyn was born on January 16, 1933 in Springfield, the daughter of Walter and Inez (Wilson) Eddington. A graduate of Feitshans High School and homemaker, Marilyn was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church. She married Hillary Haynes in Springfield on October 17, 1954 and he passed away on October 15, 1997.

Surviving are her daughter, Nancy and husband Jim Garner of Warrensburg; grandchildren: Kevin Garner of Warrensburg, Keith and wife Jennifer Garner of Maroa and their children Alyssa, Colin and Blaise, Hunter Chumbley, and Paige Reid, Stacy and husband Jamie Marksberry of Harristown and their daughters Abby and Emma; a brother-in-law and three nieces of Kentucky.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son Mark Haynes.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Christ United Methodist Church, 1503 N. Summit Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526.

CDC Guidelines will be followed, masks are required.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Justin Parker and staff at SIU medicine, and the staff of Hickory Point Christian Village for the wonderful care given Marilyn.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.