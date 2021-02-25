Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn Bernice "Sally" Rowe
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Homes - Argenta Chapel
685 North Main Street
Argenta, IL

Marilyn Bernice "Sally" Rowe

Jan. 4, 1933 - Feb. 21, 2021

ARGENTA - Marilyn Bernice "Sally" Rowe 88 of Argenta, IL passed away 4:53 AM February 21, 2021 at Vonderlieth Living Center, Mt. Pulaski, IL.

Services will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Bridge Church Fellowship, Argenta, IL with Pastor Bob Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. Visitation will be 10:30 AM Saturday until the time of services at the church. The family has entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL with arrangements. Face masks will be required at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Bridge Church Fellowship, Argenta, IL.

Sally was born January 4, 1933 in Tonica, IL the daughter of Virgil Lester and Esther (Maass) Marshall. She married Richard Dale Rowe May 11, 1952 in Tonica, IL. He passed away January 17, 2017.

Survivors include her children: Paula Jean (Ricky) Henon, Decatur, IL; Marla Sue Stephens, Argenta, IL; Gregory Allen (Tracy) Rowe, Bethany, IL; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings: Robert (Evelyn) Marshall, Tonica, IL; Richard Marshall, North Fort Myers, FL; and sister-in-law, Joyce Marshall, Tonica, IL.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, one son and one brother.

Sally was a member of the Bridge Church Fellowship, Argenta, IL where she participated in the United Methodist Women. She was the past Treasurer for the Village of Argenta. Sally enjoyed baking and sewing. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Bridge Church Fellowship
Argenta, IL
Feb
27
Service
12:00p.m.
Bridge Church Fellowship
Argenta, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Homes - Argenta Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Adan, Kathy and Sarah Ramirez
March 17, 2021
Sending prayers for your family.
Steve and Diane Drew
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results