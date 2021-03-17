Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn Teschner
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Marilyn Teschner

Oct. 20, 1935 - March 14, 2021

DECATUR - Marilyn Teschner, 85, of Decatur passed away March 14, 2021 at her home.

A memorial service will be 1:00 PM, April 8, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2727 N Union St, Decatur, IL 62526. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Decatur. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials in Marilyn's honor may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.

Marilyn was born October 20, 1935 in Decatur, the daughter of Edward M. and Martha E. Teschner. She worked for over 30 years as a bookkeeper at Purity Bakery until her retirement. She was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

She leaves many good friends to cherish her memory.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
2727 N Union St, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
It is sad that this is how I found out my Aunt passed on. I guess that is what happens when siblings quit talking for whatever reason.
Edward Eckles
Family
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results