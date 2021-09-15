Menu
Marjorie Anne Land
Marjorie Anne Land

Mar. 6, 1956 - Dept. 11, 2021

DECATUR - Marjorie Anne Land, 65, of Decatur, IL passed away Sunday, September 11, 2021 at Sullivan Healthcare in Sullivan, IL.

Marjorie was born March 6,1956 in Terre Haute, IN to Robert and Martha Land.

Marjorie is survived by her father, Robert Land; sister, Barbara (Ken) Maloney brother, David (Susan) Land as well as other extended family and friends.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her mother Martha.

A visitation will be held for Marjorie at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral home on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
FAMILY - Thinking of you at this time of sorrow, but what a blessing she is now at Peace. Sue Hale, Carolyn Selby. Decatur, IL
Sue Hale, Carolyn Selby
Other
September 15, 2021
