Mark Anthony Arbuckle Sr.

Sept. 13, 1960 - Dec. 13, 2021

ALLERTON - Mark Anthony Arbuckle Sr., 61, of Allerton was called by God peacefully at his home on Monday, December 13, 2021.

He was born on September 13, 1960, in Tuscola, IL, to James H. and Mable Catherine (Meserve). He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Patricia Lynn (Southard).

Words cannot describe the dad he was to Mark Anthony Jr. of Hubertus, WI, Gregory Scott (Jennifer) of Villa Grove, Christopher Paul (Amy) of Guys, TN, Jennifer Lee Arbuckle-Stenson (David) of Milwaukee, WI, and Jessica Lynn of Allerton. Most often called Grandpa and Pappaw by those he spoiled the most; Monica Lynn (Arbuckle) Huss (Robert), Austin Michael Arbuckle, Clayton Michael Arbuckle, Anthony Scott Arbuckle (Justice), Kaylee Michelle Arbuckle, Daydra Victoria and Darrius Maurice Stenson, Zacharia James, Corin Louis, Brianna Shazon, and Mackenzie Jo (Carson). Great-grandpa to Olivia Jane, the most recent joy of his life, and soon great-granddaughter in April 2022, Amari Marie Arbuckle. He is also survived by his siblings: James Arbuckle Jr., Mary Kellems, and Hopey Arbuckle.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Known also by Tony, he lived a long meaningful life where his family was the very center of his world. His personality glowed brightly around his laughter that he brought into every room he entered. He never let anything come in between his willingness to provide for his family.

He enjoyed working in agriculture at Smith Bro Farms of Allerton until his health forced him into retirement. Hard work was an ethic he had that many people could not miss seeing when you met him. He was a caring tender-hearted man, who put everyone first. He loved his family, camping vacations, and traveling.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove) with Pastor Jerry Conner and Pastor Spencer McPheron officiating. Burial will follow at the Centennial Cemetery in Villa Grove. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove) from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.