Marsha Lou Ferguson
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Marsha Lou Ferguson

ARGENTA - Marsha Lou Ferguson, 68 of Argenta, Illinois went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

A funeral service to celebrate Marsha's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (1 Bachrach Ct., Decatur, IL 62526). Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials if desired may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Marsha was born in Decatur the daughter of Ivan and Irma Williams. She attended the LSA and graduated from Stephen Decatur High School. She was a member of the Red Hats and former Library Board member in Argenta. She married Jack Ferguson April 29, 1972. Together they made many cherished memories of their world travels.

Surviving is her husband, Jack Ferguson of Argenta; son, Chad Ferguson of Peoria; brothers: Gene, Robert, and Troy Williams; sister, Marla Galka.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Christopher and brother, Mark.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
10:30a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
1 Bachrach Ct., Decatur, IL
Sep
20
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
1 Bachrach Ct., Decatur, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Marsha's family and other loved ones, I only knew Marsha briefly, but she was a lovely, one of a kind person. One of those folks you wish you'd had time and the ability to know better and longer. We lost a great lady but Heaven gained a new angel.
Jim McBride
September 19, 2021
So sorry to read of Marsha's death. I met and only knew Marsha through our mutual visits to Panera, but I enjoyed our brief visits there. She was a very kind and friendly person whom I regret not getting to know better. My heartfelt condolences to the family.
Janet Calhoun
Other
September 19, 2021
