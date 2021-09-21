Martha E. Pogue

July 7, 1935 - Sept. 18, 2021

MARION - Martha E. Pogue, age 86, of Marion, IL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in Parkway Manor of Marion, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

Due to the executive order by the Governor of Illinois, those attending the visitation and funeral service inside, must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

The visitation will be on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Following the visitation, the funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Lance Leeds presiding.

Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery located southeast of Thompsonville, IL.

The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given to "Aldersgate United Methodist." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.