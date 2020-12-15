Menu
Martha Harriet Schuerman
1920 - 2020
BORN
1920
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Martha Harriet Schuerman

Sept. 23, 1920 - Dec. 12, 2020

DECATUR - Martha Harriet Schuerman, 100, of Decatur passed away peacefully December 12, 2020 at Prairie Creek Village.

Family funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Decatur.

Marty was born September 23, 1920 in Clinton, IL, the daughter of Robert E. and Eunice (Welch) Duncan. She married Kenneth Schuerman in Decatur. He preceded her in death on February 4, 1981. Martha was a mother and homemaker, but also helped her husband at his business, Schuerman Key Shop. She loved listening to music and animals.

She is survived by her children: Kenneth Schuerman, Jr., Joseph (Cindy) Schuerman, Linda (Clyde) Gregory and Carol (Bob) Novak who Martha considered another daughter; 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Kenneth Schuerman; children: Patricia Watson and James Schuerman; siblings: Robert Duncan, Lena Allbert, Oleta McAnelly, Juanita Harper, and Ralph Duncan. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL
Dec
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL
