Martin M. "Marty" Mize
FUNERAL HOME
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL

Martin M. "Marty" Mize

Oct. 4, 1976 - Nov. 18, 2021.

DECATUR – Martin M. "Marty" Mize, 45, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Marty was born on October 4, 1976, in Decatur, IL, the son of Michael Mize and Debra (Binge) Mize. He worked for ADM, loved to go fishing and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Denver Bronco fan.

Surviving is his wife, Jennifer of Decatur; daughter, Jaiden Mize of Decatur; mother, Debra Mize of Decatur; father, Michael Mize of Decatur; siblings: Tracy Mize of Gilberts, IL, Katy Mize of Decatur, and Joey (Hillarie) Mize of Decatur; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marty was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home; visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossing Health Care Crossing Recovery Center.

The family would like to thank Crossing Health Care, Dr. Ray, Brittany Renfro, Memorial Home Care, Decatur Memorial Hospital, and Decatur Ambulance.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home
2801 North Monroe Street, Decatur
Dec
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home
2801 North Monroe Street, Decatur
Funeral services provided by:
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Marty, you will always be my son. you will be missed.
Mary Nave
Family
November 20, 2021
