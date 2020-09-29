Marty Ann Johnson

Jan. 18, 1954 - Sept. 25, 2020

ILLIOPOLIS - Marty Ann Johnson, 66, of Illiopolis, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, in her home.

A Memorial graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, in Long Point Cemetery, Niantic, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marty's name may be given to Resurrection Parish, Illiopolis. Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Marty was born January 18, 1954, in Alton, IL, daughter of William and Mary (Tolle) Pohlman. She married Charles E. Johnson August 5, 1977, in Grafton, IL.

Marty was a member of Resurrection Parish. She graduated from St. John's School of Nursing. She was involved with her nursing career for 45 years, starting at St. John's Hospital, later working for the Riverton Convent and Decatur Memorial Home Healthcare. Marty enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Charles; daughter, Amy (Joe) Johnson of Dayton, IN; son, Scott Johnson of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren: Miles William Johnson, Mazy Jo Johnson, and Lucy Mae Johnson; sisters: Mariane (William) Webster of Chesterfield, IL, Patricia (Mike) Carmean of Godfrey, IL, Peggy (Andrew) Balch of Chesterfield, MO and Nancy (Mark) Edwards of Jerseyville, IL.

Marty was preceded in death by her parents, brother William Pohlman, and infant brother George.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.