Mary A. Haney

Sept. 11, 1925 - Nov. 6, 2020

DECATUR - Mary A. Haney, 95, of Decatur, Formerly of Macomb, IL passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Mary was born September 11, 1925, at home in St. David, IL to Mijo and Ernesta (Tomlianovich) Radosevich. She married Edward L. Haney on December 30, 1947, in Macomb, IL. He passed away on January 23, 2010. Mary was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

She is survived by one brother, Michael (Carolyn) Radosevich of Havana, IL; her niece/daughter, Denise A. Wherley of Decatur; her nephew/Godson, Frank Radosevich (Carolyn "Cookie") of Peoria, IL; great-niece/Goddaughter, Stacey Sparks of Evanston, IL and her children: Simone, Savana and Annelise Sparks; great-nephew/Godson, Eric (Liz) Wherley and their children: Miriam, Sophia, Livia, Liam, Luke and Mila Wherley of Decatur. Several other special nieces and nephews also survive

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister and three brothers.

The family wishes to express sincere appreciation and love to all Primrose Retirement Community staff and residents. Your care and friendships brought joy to the last three and a half years of our sweet Aunt Mary's life.

Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Mary Haney will be a private family liturgy. Entombment will be in Star of Hope Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, School or to the donor's choice.

The family of Mary Haney is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL.