Mary Lucille Ahrens
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Mary Lucille Ahrens

June 15, 1938 - Dec. 20, 2021

DECATUR - Mary Lucille Ahrens, 83, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 20, 2021, with her family by her side, after a long, brave battle with dementia.

Mary was born in Decatur on June 15, 1938, the daughter of James and Mary (Kendall) Patterson. After graduation from high school, she married Melvin Ahrens in 1957, in Decatur. After raising her children, she began a long career in customer service for different retailers, including K-Mart and Walgreens. Mary enjoyed playing Bingo, collecting spoons, and caring for her beloved family. She will long be remembered for her kindness and generosity.

Mary is survived by her children: Cheryl (Jim) Parks of Decatur, Michael Ahrens of Decatur, Brenda (Danny) Vest of Decatur, Jill (Kevin) Coffman of Macon, Kerri (Brad) Simpson of Mt. Zion, and Shannon Ahrens of Argenta; siblings: Shirley, Jimmy, Joe, Sandy, Pam, and David; twenty grandchildren; thirty-seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Garry Ahrens, daughter Terri Ahrens, and siblings: Betty, Donald, Bobby, Lois, Susan, Loretta, Paul, and Garry.

Funeral services for Mary will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 29. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Macon County Memorial Park. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.funeralvue.comogin/event#65703. Memorials may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Dec
29
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Dec
29
Burial
Macon County Memorial Park
5700 W, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Mary for 20 yrs at K-Mart. She always had a smile, and i hung out with her brothers and sisters when we were young. i remember going to her parents house for dinner one time and they brought out a platter of hamburgers. Was i shocked. lol. Went to church with them all at Free Methodist, and rode church bus with them. RIP Mary. You were a very sweet lady.
judy pieper (evans)
Friend
December 28, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Mary was a very good soul and always said hi to me when we would see each other. My Mother and Dad (Donald) spoke highly of her and Melvin. Please know that I will be keeping everyone in my Prayers.
Rick Kendall
Family
December 27, 2021
I worked with Mary at Kmart about 35-40 years...she was always smilingand had the kindest and funniest personality!!!! I am so sorry for your loss!!!! Hugs and prayers to you , her family!!!! I was in my teens when I worked with her and she was always a go getter,probably worked circles around me!!!!! She always reminded of Mrs. Claus in the wintertime,always so bubbly , her little red nose coming in from the cold and that little after cold along with the wrinklesin her nose when she would laugh!!! Unfortunately I hadn't seen her in years but she was a wonderful, warm and friendly person who will be sadly missed!!!! Prayers and peace be with her family and friends!!!!
Dawn (Ramsey) Thomas
December 26, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Mary was such a sweet lady people just loved her at Walgreens God will be taking good care of her
Arlene Gibbons
Work
December 23, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Sending prayers. I'm Betty Gober's granddaughter Phyllis Crain and Alan Ackles daughter
Alisha Turner
Family
December 23, 2021
My fondest memory is Mary & Melvin aka `Mom & Dad´ standing on the front porch with a mug of coffee in hand & watching all of us kids playing (or were we supposed to be doing yard work .. lol!!) Will always miss this & all the family time we shared.. all my love, Penny aka Nickel
Penny Kraft
December 23, 2021
Rest in peace sweet hard working lady! God give your family peace in their hearts
connie jo Henry-henschen
Friend
December 23, 2021
