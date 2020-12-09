Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann Blankenship
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL

Mary Ann (Stewart) Blankenship

March 21, 1937 - Dec. 5, 2020

DECATUR - Mary Ann (Stewart) Blankenship, 83, of Decatur, passed away on December 5, 2020 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth.

Mary Ann was born in Christian County, IL on March 21, 1937, the daughter of Frank (Hayes) and Anna C. Norris Stewart. She married Clifford L. Blankenship on May 30, 1959 in Decatur, IL.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 61 years, Clifford, one daughter Sue Ann Blankenship of Normal. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna Stewart.

Mary Ann moved to Decatur in 1943 and attended St. Patrick's Catholic School and graduated from St. Teresa High School in 1955. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Decatur.

She was employed by Eisner-Jewel Food Stores for 41 years. After retirement from Jewel, she worked part-time in the Macon Co. Auditor's office. She was very active with the Eisner-Jewel Retirees Group. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Alter Society, the Catholic Daughters of America, and the Decatur Genealogical Society.

Funeral Mass to celebrate Mary Ann's life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church in Decatur. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00a.m. on Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Assumption. Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank DMH ICU and Hickory Point Christian Village. The family of Mary Ann Blankenship has entrusted Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services with her funeral arrangements. Please view her obituary, and share memories and condolences at

www.moranandgoebel.com


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
IL
Dec
9
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Mary Ann was a delightful person and a great friend to my aunt, Joy Warren. We share a love of genealogy and I enjoyed receiving tidbits of information from her years ago. My deepest sympathy to her family at this difficult time.
Paula Dorn
December 10, 2020
Hello, Sue. I am sorry to read of your Mom´s passing. May God bring comfort and peace to you and your Dad at this difficult time. She was a lovely lady. Bev
Beverly (Slabe) Patton
December 9, 2020
So sorry her dad was a driver for me when I worked at traver ready mix she as well as him were great people
Sandra ramsey
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results