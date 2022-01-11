Mary Beth Sawyer Kluge

April 7, 1936 - Jan. 3, 2022

COLUMBIA, South Carolina - Mrs. Mary Beth Sawyer Kluge, 85, of Columbia, South Carolina formerly of Akron, Ohio died Monday, January 3, 2022. Born April 7, 1936, in Gary, Indiana and raised in Champaign, Illinois she was the daughter of the late Arthur Edgar Sawyer and Bess Baker Sawyer.

A longtime member of Montrose Zion United Methodist church in Akron, she also attended Washington Street United Methodist Church in Columbia. Mrs. Kluge was a dedicated and intelligent educator. After receiving her Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate from the University of Illinois, she taught for many years at Eastern Illinois University and ultimately served as the Director of Special Education for Akron Public Schools. Mrs. Kluge also served on the United Disability Services Board, Goodwill Board, and Symphony Board in Akron. Following retirement, she enjoyed traveling as well as taking walks and drinking coffee with her friends, or "the council" as they referred to themselves, and sitting in the front yard speaking with neighbors, most notably her close friend, Jack. But the greatest joy of her later life was in being an adoring grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her son, John Armstrong III (Colleen Corrigan); daughter, Ann Jessup (Harvey); stepson; Chuck Kluge (Debbie); four grandchildren: China and Rowan Armstrong, and Harvey (Corinne) and Hannah Jessup; and great-granddaughter, Bella Armstrong Silva. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Arthur Kluge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Washington Street UMC Soup Cellar or Washington Street UMC Music Ministry, 1401 Washington Street Columbia, SC 29201, Montrose Zion UMC, 565 N. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Akron, OH 44333, or The Akron Soapbox Derby, 1000 George Washington Blvd., Akron, OH 44312.

Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.