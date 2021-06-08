Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Sue Butcher
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Mary Sue Butcher

July 15, 1936 - June 5, 2021

MOUNT AUBURN - Mary Sue Butcher, 84 of Mt. Auburn, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, surrounded by her loving family.

Graveside services to celebrate Mary Sue's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Cancer Research Institute or to the Christian County Animal Control. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Mary Sue was born on July 15, 1936 a daughter of George W. and Virgie (Milligan) Whaley. She married William D. Butcher on January 1, 1957. They resided in Mt. Auburn for their 64 years of marriage. After graduating from Millikin University she taught in the Mt. Auburn Elementary School for 30 years retiring in 2001.

Mary Sue led a full life, filled with family, friends and food. Some of her happiest moments were spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was especially fond of ice cream, chocolate, the Chicago Cubs and Labrador retrievers. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and was able to visit many different countries after she retired.

Mary Sue is survived by her husband Bill; daughter Susan (Mark) Zawodniak; son Tim (Janet) Butcher; grandchildren: Jessica Dunphy, Jaime (Jon) Haener, Jacob (Becci) Butcher, Alayna (Matt) Gleason, Jason (Melanie) Dunphy; and six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law: Leroy and Ilah Butcher; brothers: Orville (Marguerite) Allen, Charles Allen; nephew Gary Allen; and brother and sister-in-law Robert and Lois Butcher.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Auburn Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear about Mary Sue´s passing. We were co editors of our high school newspaper. Spent many hours together. We live in St. Louis now. Blesses to your family.
Rosemary Mueller Beyer
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results