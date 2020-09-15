Mary Eileen Dean

Sept. 16, 1929 - Sept. 11, 2020

JACKSON/DECATUR - Mary Eileen Dean, 90, a former Jacksonville and Decatur resident, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Barry Community Care Center in Barry, Illinois.

She was born Sept. 16, 1929, in Fairfield, Iowa, the daughter of Ross E. and Nellie P. Roland Sylvester. She married Horace Clay Dean on Sept. 14, 1946, in Ottumwa, Iowa and he preceded her in death on March 19, 2003.

She is survived by two daughters and one son, Constance Dean (Ralph) Mudd of Jacksonville, Janice Dean (Ronald) Willmore of Clayton, and Henry C. Dean of Moweaqua; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one brother, Dan Sylvester. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Darrell Dean (surviving wife Mary of Jacksonville), and James David Dean in infancy; one grandson; one great granddaughter; two sisters; and three brothers.Mrs. Dean was an apartment manager for many years at Lincolnshire Downtown in Decatur. Her main joy in life was caring for her family. She was an excellent cook, and was very talented with arts and crafts, which she shared generously. Mary always had a twinkle in her eye.

Private family services will be held with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.