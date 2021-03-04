Mary Alice Elliott

March 18, 1931 - March 1, 2021

MOUNT AUBURN - Mary Alice Elliott, 89 of Mt. Auburn passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 5:03 p.m. at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. She was born on March 18, 1931 in Bement, IL the daughter of Hester Ann (West) and John Vincent. She married Harry W. Elliott on April 14, 1951 in Mt. Auburn, IL and he preceded her in death on April 30, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters: Rebecca (Russ) Winans of Mt. Auburn, IL; Beth (Daniel) Simmons of Mt. Auburn, IL; Bonnye (Michael) Patton of Mechanicsburg, IL; grandchildren: Joshua (Ann) Winans, Jacob (Laura) Winans, Nathan (Gia) Simmons, Katrina (Gary) Rexroad, Cassandra (Chris) Melton, Charissa (Dennis) Reed, Caitlin Patton and Calla Patton; great-grandchildren: Kaylor, Lauren, Madelyn, Toby, Tucker and Ty Winans; Grant and Adelyn Simmons, Kendall, Karlee and Elliott Rexroad; Hunter, Chazity and Austin Melton; Andrew, Morgan and Wyatt Walden; sister: Dorothy Moffett of Stonington, IL; sister-in-Law: Dixie Vincent of Mt. Auburn, IL; brother-in-Law: Harold W. (Judy) Elliott of Warrensburg, IL; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter: Courtney Patton, brothers: Willard (Dorothy), Ernest (Betty), Charles (Rosemary), Frank (Maxine), Warren (Janice) and Fred Vincent; sisters: Eunice (Albert) White, Nola (Leland) LeFever; brothers-in-law: Elwood Moffett and Ralston (Eleanor) Elliott.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 10:00-12:00 Noon at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation starting at 12:00 Noon at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville with Pastor James Jones officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Mt. Auburn, IL.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Auburn Fire Department 365 W. Arch St., Mt Auburn, IL 62547 or Taylorville Christian Church 1124 N. Webster St., Taylorville, IL 62568.

Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

