Mary F. Nihiser

Nov. 26, 1929 - Nov. 19, 2020

DECATUR - Mary F. Nihiser, 90, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 in her home with her family by her side. Mary was born on November 26, 1929 in Tompkinsville, KY. The daughter of Norman and Ertle (Copas) Bean. She was a devoted homemaker and member of Calvary Southern Baptist Church. Mary married Kenneth R. Nihiser on May 3, 1947. He preceded her in death on May 23, 2000.

Mary is survived by her children: Mike (Glenda) Nihiser, Doug (Jeanette) Nihiser and Nancy Nihiser; grandchildren: Tony Ruthrauff, Mike Nihiser, Tabatha (Russ) Rucker, Brandi Nihiser and Ashley Nihiser; eight step-grandchildren; great-grandsons: Christian Nihiser and Kenneth Rucker; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Sharon Ruthrauff; one brother; two sisters; grandson, Tim Nihiser and three grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private family services will be held. Memorials are suggested to the Calvary Southern Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Mt. Zion. View the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.