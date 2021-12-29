Mary Ann (Byers) Hall

May 31, 1948 - Dec. 27, 2021

DECATUR - Mary Ann (Byers) Hall, 73, of Decatur, passed away December 27, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home following visitation. Memorials in Mary Ann's honor can be made to the charity of your choice.

Mary Ann was born May 31, 1948, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Raymond and Dorothy (Floyd) Byers. She married Howard "Gene" Hall in 1969, he preceded her in death. Mary worked as a Title Clerk. She had a passion for cooking and showing her love for others through food. Mary Ann always made time for special moments with her grandchildren – going on trips and spending the holidays together. She also enjoyed flipping houses and always turning a house into a home. Mary Ann was a member of Latham Baptist Church, for nearly 50 years, where she played the piano and sang for many years. She was also a member of First General Baptist Church.

Mary Ann is survived by her children: Gina (Dan) Peters, Jeremy (Michelle) Hall; grandchildren: Jordyn Peters, Lauren Peters, Zachary Hall, Madeline Hall; siblings: Jack Byers, Bob Byers, and Neena Lockett.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers: Sonny, Pinch and Bill.

