Mary Ann Hall
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Mary Ann (Byers) Hall

May 31, 1948 - Dec. 27, 2021

DECATUR - Mary Ann (Byers) Hall, 73, of Decatur, passed away December 27, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home following visitation. Memorials in Mary Ann's honor can be made to the charity of your choice.

Mary Ann was born May 31, 1948, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Raymond and Dorothy (Floyd) Byers. She married Howard "Gene" Hall in 1969, he preceded her in death. Mary worked as a Title Clerk. She had a passion for cooking and showing her love for others through food. Mary Ann always made time for special moments with her grandchildren – going on trips and spending the holidays together. She also enjoyed flipping houses and always turning a house into a home. Mary Ann was a member of Latham Baptist Church, for nearly 50 years, where she played the piano and sang for many years. She was also a member of First General Baptist Church.

Mary Ann is survived by her children: Gina (Dan) Peters, Jeremy (Michelle) Hall; grandchildren: Jordyn Peters, Lauren Peters, Zachary Hall, Madeline Hall; siblings: Jack Byers, Bob Byers, and Neena Lockett.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers: Sonny, Pinch and Bill.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Dec
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary Ann and i met at church camp back in the mid 60's at nazarene acres in mechanicsburg, il we have had a friendship that has spread over 50 years.....didn't see each other often or visit back and forth but once in a great while we would have chance meeting and it was like life had stood still and no time had passed.....she was a good person and i am sure she will be missed by her children and siblings.....i am so sorry for your loss.....
JOHNETTA jean WILLIS
Friend
December 30, 2021
So sorry to here about Mary Ann. Our deepest sympathy goes to you Gina and Jeremy and to the Hall family. Mary Ann and I had so many laughs together. Her laughter and her smile just made you happy. And oh my, how Mary Ann could bake, make candy and cook anything. She had to be busy all the time. It was a shock to me to hear of her passing. Gary & Anita Gillett. She was like a member of our families which included Grandma Kiick and Robert And Iona Seefeldt and me.
Gary & Anita Gillett
Friend
December 29, 2021
One of the things I admired about Aunt Mary Ann was her drive to keep family together. She was a loyal aunt.
Dana
December 29, 2021
