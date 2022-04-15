Mary Lou Harris

July 6, 1934 - April 12, 2022

DECATUR - Mary Lou Harris, 87, of Decatur, IL, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 8:30 AM.

Mary was born on July 6, 1934, in New Rochelle, NY, the daughter of Leo Joseph Rosa and Adele Monica (Subasavage) Rosa. She married Alexander Francis Harris on January 8, 1956, in White Plains, NY. He preceded her in death on November2, 2021.

Mary graduated from nursing School in 1955, and was a Registered Nurse for several years retiring in 2011. She also very much loved to read.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Marie Dean and husband Robert Warden; three granddaughters: Jessica Carrier, Sara Dean, Karyn Dean; and four great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alexander; one son, Michael; and one brother, Leonard Rosa.

