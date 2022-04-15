Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Lou Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Mary Lou Harris

July 6, 1934 - April 12, 2022

DECATUR - Mary Lou Harris, 87, of Decatur, IL, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 8:30 AM.

Mary was born on July 6, 1934, in New Rochelle, NY, the daughter of Leo Joseph Rosa and Adele Monica (Subasavage) Rosa. She married Alexander Francis Harris on January 8, 1956, in White Plains, NY. He preceded her in death on November2, 2021.

Mary graduated from nursing School in 1955, and was a Registered Nurse for several years retiring in 2011. She also very much loved to read.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Marie Dean and husband Robert Warden; three granddaughters: Jessica Carrier, Sara Dean, Karyn Dean; and four great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alexander; one son, Michael; and one brother, Leonard Rosa.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Apr. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.