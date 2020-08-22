DECATUR - Mary I. Dickey, age 76 of Decatur, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Decatur.

A visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Tabernacle Baptist Church (650 N. Wyckles Rd Decatur, IL 62521). A funeral service to celebrate Mary's life will follow at 5:00 pm. Pastor Carlton Binkley and Pastor Randy Thacker will officiate. A private burial will be Monday, August 24th in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. If desired, memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church or to Decatur Christian Schools. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.

Mary was born in September 1943 in Decatur, IL the daughter of James C. and Thelma G. Turner. Mary married Jack L. Dickey in June 1969.

Mary was a passionate educator, starting her career in Taylorville, IL. She then taught at Springfield's Southeast High School and Decatur's Lakeview High School. She extended her teaching "mission field" to Decatur Christian School in 1974 and retired as principal after 36 years. Mary delighted in teaching and created the musical group "Soul Purpose." She wanted excellence and Jesus Christ's love to overflow to every student, colleague, friend and family member. That legacy still lives on in so many today.

Surviving are her husband, Jack, son John W. Dickey and wife Susan, daughter Jennifer L. Yeakley and husband Tim G., grandchildren, Alexandria Schroeck, Zachary, Emory, Jonas and Irina Yeakley, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Bill Turner.