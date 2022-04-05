Mary Elizabeth Mann

Nov. 28, 1946 - April 2, 2022

MILMINE - Mary Elizabeth Mann, 75, of Milmine, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mary was born November 28, 1946 in Monticello, the daughter of Jacob D. and Ruby Francis (Copeland) Poling. She married Stephen F. Mann on February 14, 1975 in Milmine. Mary worked as Postmistress at the Milmine Post Office for 30 years, until her retirement. She thoroughly enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. But, Mary's most treasured time was spent with her family, especially her grandkids. She was a member of the National Association of Postmasters of the United States and the Bement United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Stephen; children: Jacob D. Mann (Nikki) of Milmine, Thomas B. Mann (Dawn) of Cerro Gordo, and Jane E. Burton (Michael) of Atwood; grandchildren: Madalyn, Jared, Emily, Ethan, Ella, Lane, Kooper, Ruby and Gus; sisters: Winifred Thompson and Sara Knobloch; sisters-in-law, Shirley Poling and Pam Cairns (Jack); and mother-in-law, Lorraine Mann.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Margaret Giles; brother, Jay Poling; brothers-in-law: Jerry Thompson, R. Stephen Knobloch and Arnold Giles; and father-in-law, Foster Mann.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com