Mary Maxine Westendorf

Feb. 25, 1927 - Nov. 29, 2020

EFFINGHAM - Mary Maxine Westendorf, 93, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham, IL.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Montrose, IL with burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.

Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, Family Life Center or the Silk Purse and may be received at Johnson Funeral Home, 1110 N. Fourth Street, Effingham, IL 62401. Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonandsonsfhcom.

Mary Maxine was born on February 25, 1927 in Montrose, IL, the daughter of John and Margaret (Bersig) Holkenbrink. She married Oliver "Ollie" Westendorf on April 27, 1946, and he preceded her in death on January 10, 2003.

Maxine and Ollie raised eight children in Montrose. She loved cooking meals for her family followed by playing dominoes and cards. Her family enjoyed her quick wit with card playing.

Maxine's faith in God led her to be a devoted Catholic Christian and she shared this with her children and grandchildren. She had such a loving, giving spirit and infused her children with that same spirit. Maxine had such a love of Jesus. Her daily prayer life centered around her Bible.

Maxine is survived by her children: Barbara (Larry) Waldhoff of Effingham, David Westendorf of Rockford, Mary Ann (Dan) Riley of Forsyth, Thomas Westendorf of Bolingbrook, Darlene (Steve) Schumacher of Wheeler, Linda (Charlie) Will of Marysville, OH, Cathy Raddatz of Effingham, and Jane (Gary) Brummer of Effingham; grandchildren: Matt Waldhoff, Christy (Dave) Deegan, Mark (Kacy) Waldhoff, Bradley Riley, Jennifer (Rob) Flach, Betsy (Wes) Tarr, Eric (Carmen Schuette) Schumacher, Brian (Sarah) Schumacher, Laurie Wertenberger, Anthony (Sarah) Will, Lisa (Steave) Turner, Christopher Will, Jamie (Alan) Tucker, Devin (April) Koester, Kristin Raddatz, Anthony (Jessica) Raddatz, Justin (Ashley) Brummer, Elizabeth (Andy) Hess, Ryan (Lauren Gearhart) Brummer, and Craig Brummer; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; step-grandchildren, Katie (Matthew) Whicker and Jill Riley; and six step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oliver; and grandson-in-law, Josh Riedle.