Mary E. (Myers) Merrill

Dec. 12, 1923 - March 31, 2022

DECATUR - Mary E. (Myers) Merrill, 98 of Decatur, IL, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at home.

A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Long Creek United Methodist Church, 6890 E. Firehouse Rd. Decatur IL. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until the time of service on Saturday. Mary will be laid to rest in Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Decatur Memorial Hospital Auxiliary or Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.

Mary was born on December 12, 1923, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Raymond C. and Nora Marguerite (Camp) Myers. She graduated high school from Cerro Gordo and earned her Associate degree from Blackburn College in Carlinville, IL in 1943. She married Harold C. Merrill on July 6, 1946. He preceded her in death on August 23, 1969.

She was a charter member of Woodland Chapel Presbyterian Church, current member of Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, and Decatur Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Mary served her church in various capacities for 50-plus years. During her 22-plus years of volunteer service at DMH she served as President of the Auxiliary in 1998 at age 75 setting fundraising goals at that time. Mary retired from A. E. Staley, Manufacturing after 25-plus years. She enjoyed Wii bowling, traveling, keeping up with her favorite sports teams, The Chicago Cubs and Fighting Illini, and spending time with friends and family.

Mary is survived by her children: Patricia (Rich) Dumler of Midland, MI, Marilyn Raney of Springfield, IL, Duane "Duke" (Linda) Merrill of Bloomington, IL; and daughter-in-law, Rosanne Merrill of Wheaton, IL; and seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, Harold C. Merrill, Sr. (Hal); son, Harold C. Merrill, Jr; grandson, Brian M. Raney; her parents; brothers: Richard, Ernest and Dale Myers; and sisters: Margaret Watkins, Helen Henry and Charlotte Mattingly.

The family wishes to thank Dr. William Franklin and his staff, along with Imboden Creek Gardens staff for their dedicated care of Mary.

