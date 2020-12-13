Menu
Mary E. Stoutenborough
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020

Mary E. Stoutenborough

April 16, 1924 - Nov. 22, 2020

SULLIVAN -

Mary Stoutenborough, 96, passed away November 22, 2020 at Eastview Terrace in Sullivan. Mary was born in Lincoln, the daughter of Edward and Daisy (Russell) Hall. She was married to Carl Gasaway (Decatur) and remarried to Robert Stoutenborough (Maroa). She resided in Lincoln, Mt. Pulaski, Decatur, Maroa, Pompano Beach, FL and Naples, FL. Mary enjoyed traveling, family, cooking and bowling. She had a wonderful sense of humor and infectious laugh.

Survivors include daughter, Judy Gould (Edgemont, AR), son, Richard Gasaway (Coral Springs, FL); granddaughter, Tracey Spencer (Beaufort, SC); grandson, Brett Gasaway (Brooklyn, NY); daughter-in-law, Tammy Gasaway; and four great grandchildren: Hunter, Cody, Justin and Jamie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; sisters; son-in-law, Gary Gould; and grandson, Brian Gould (Sherwood, AR). No services are scheduled.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 13, 2020.
Jim ran around with your son. He thought highly of mary n her family
Elizabeth hughes
December 14, 2020
My most sincere condolences go out to the family Didn´t know Mary but bowled with Dick Gasaway growing up!!!
Bob Strong
December 14, 2020
I met Mary when I worked at Zales Jewelry because of Bob Stoutenbourough She was loved by all . She was a beautiful person she had an answer for everything. She gave my wedding reception for me at her house . She loved her children talked about them all the time . I lost touch with her somehow but she touched my life with her contagious laugh . will always remember her for bringing happiness to me when I was young . Will miss you Mary
Judy Dawdy Mullins
December 13, 2020
