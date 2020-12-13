Mary E. Stoutenborough

April 16, 1924 - Nov. 22, 2020

SULLIVAN -

Mary Stoutenborough, 96, passed away November 22, 2020 at Eastview Terrace in Sullivan. Mary was born in Lincoln, the daughter of Edward and Daisy (Russell) Hall. She was married to Carl Gasaway (Decatur) and remarried to Robert Stoutenborough (Maroa). She resided in Lincoln, Mt. Pulaski, Decatur, Maroa, Pompano Beach, FL and Naples, FL. Mary enjoyed traveling, family, cooking and bowling. She had a wonderful sense of humor and infectious laugh.

Survivors include daughter, Judy Gould (Edgemont, AR), son, Richard Gasaway (Coral Springs, FL); granddaughter, Tracey Spencer (Beaufort, SC); grandson, Brett Gasaway (Brooklyn, NY); daughter-in-law, Tammy Gasaway; and four great grandchildren: Hunter, Cody, Justin and Jamie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; sisters; son-in-law, Gary Gould; and grandson, Brian Gould (Sherwood, AR). No services are scheduled.