Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Sue Mifflin

Mary Sue Mifflin

SHELBYVILLE - Mary Sue Mifflin, 76, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 in her residence.

A private burial will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Riverton, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Shriners Hospitals for Children and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565. Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.