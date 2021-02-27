Menu
Mary E. Williams
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Auburn High School
FUNERAL HOME
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL

Mary E. Williams

July 17, 1949 - Feb. 23, 2021

JOLIET - Mary E. Williams, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 with her family at her side.

Survived by her husband of 42 years, Barrie Williams of Decatur, IL; her children: Mike (Robin) Williams of Decatur, IL, Steve Dickison of Maud, TX, and Shana Williams of Joliet, IL; her grandchildren: Emily, Brandon and Brittany Williams; her brothers: Jerri (Linda) Dickison, Jeff (Jane) Dickison and Jesse (Tami) Dickison; her sisters-in-law: Tillie Dickison and Elke Dickison.

Preceded in death by her parents, Lonzo (Clova) Dickison and her brother, Jack Dickison.

Mary graduated from Mt. Auburn High School, Decatur Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, and received her Bachelors of Nursing from the University of St. Francis in Joliet.

She was a certified scuba diver. Her hobbies were camping, puzzle books, reading, visiting museums and was especially interested in archeology and history. Mary loved to travel and had been to many places such as Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, England, Ireland, France, Germany, Greece, Spain, and had been to Rome, Italy several times. She loved spending time with her family and playing games with her children. Mary had worked for many years as a Registered Nurse at A.E. Staley, Illinois Power, Decatur Memorial Hospital, and St. Mary's Hospital.

Per Mary's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com


I offer my sympathy to Mary´s family. She and I were classmates at MTA and I remember her as a quiet, kind-hearted and very intelligent person. During the years, I have often wondered about Mary. I was pleased to learn that she had a loving family, a rewarding career in nursing and that she enjoyed traveling. May the wonderful memories of Mary give all those who loved her, peace and comfort. Cheryl
Cheryl Buzzard Butcher
February 28, 2021
Had some great memories of my cousin when she would come to Gamaliel to visit
Laura Fox Ford
February 27, 2021
