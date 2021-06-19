Menu
Maryann Moore Parker
FUNERAL HOME
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL

Maryann Moore Parker

DECATUR - Maryann Moore Parker passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on January 29, 2021. Maryann was born and raised in Decatur, Illinois. She graduated from St. Theresa High School in 1955. After graduation she went on to Milliken University and then Illinois State University, Normal where she earned a degree in Education. Maryann taught elementary school for over 40 years. She married her elementary and high-school class mate, Paul J. Parker "Ace" in 1963. After marrying Paul, they moved around the Midwest and had three children. In 1976, Maryann and Paul moved the family to Baton Rouge, LA where they lived for 34 years. Maryann earned her Master's Degree in Education from LSU and continued teaching until she retired in 2001. Maryann and Paul were long time parishioners of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Baton Rouge.

Maryann dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren and to those she taught in East Baton Rouge Parish elementary schools. Maryann also worked in the children's department of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. She loved teaching children to read. Maryann dedicated her life to teaching underprivileged children, and she was loved by them all.

Maryann loved reading, gardening and doing projects with her children and grandchildren. In 2010, Maryann and Paul moved to the Atlanta area to be close to their daughters and grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Stephen Parker of Baton Rouge, LA, Beth Ann (Brad) Falberg of Johns Creek, Ga, and Carrie (Andy) Clonts of Johns Creek, Ga; six grandchildren: Matthew Parker, Aubrey Parker Abusada, Maryclare Freeman, Elizabeth Freeman, Aidan Clonts and Caroline Clonts; and two great grandchildren: Everett Parker and Davis Parker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Parker and her parents Lawrence Moore and Jeanette Moore Maxeiner. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Decatur, Illinois on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with burial services following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

A special thank you to Maryann's caregivers Sally, Adrienne and Grace, and rest of the staff at Tapestry House for their loving care and support.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be left at www.moranandgoebel.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
407 E, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
