Maryann Schultz
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Maryann Schultz

July 7, 1939 - June 9, 2021

DECATUR - Mary Ann Schultz, 81, of Decatur, IL passed away June 9, 2021 at her residence.
Mary Ann was born July 7, 1939 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Carl and Catherine (Fry) Mohr. She married Donlad W. Schultz on August 21, 1970 in Decatur, IL.
Mary Ann had worked as a secretary for sixteen years for Soy capital Bank and then another sixteen years for Wabash Hospital Association. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She had also been a member of the VFW and American Legion Women's Auxiliary.
Surviving are her husband Donald; children, Todd William Schultz of Decatur, IL and Angela Brown (David) of Decatur, IL; sister, Shirley Cribet of Sun City, AZ; grandchildren, Raphaela, Dawn, Raven, Madaline and great grandchildren, Shyann, Sabrina, Chloe and Dillon.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.
Memorials: Traditions Health or Imboden Creek Living Center.
A special thanks to David and Sabrina for their help, day and night and the support of Traditions Health.
Condolences may be left to Mary Ann's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#55461.

Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Jun
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
