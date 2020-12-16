Menu
Marylanne Gollahon
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Marylanne Gollahon

Dec. 25, 1928 - Dec. 13, 2020

DECATUR - Marylanne Gollahon, 91, of Decatur, passed away peacefully December 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital.

Funeral services for family will be 2:00 PM, Friday, December 18, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 PM, Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown. Due to current mitigations, crowd size will be limited to 10:00 a.m. at one time, masks will be required and all CDC guidance will be followed.

Marylanne was born December 25, 1928 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Frank and Thelma (Brooks) Watson. She married Jack Gollahon on August 17, 1947 and he preceded her in death on May 10, 1998. Early in her career Marylanne managed Dairy Queen Restaurants, but was later devoted to being a wife and mother. She was an expert seamstress and quilter. Marylanne was a member of Elwin United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children: Stephen Gollahon, Frank (Terri) Gollahon, and Jane Hardas; grandchildren: Phil (Lisa) Hardas, Deke Gollahon, and Jennifer (Melissa) Gollahon; great-grandchildren: Autumn Hardas and Isaac Hardas; and many nieces and nephews.

Marylanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Gollahon; and a brother, Francis "Frank" Watson.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL
Dec
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love and miss you both.
Jane
Family
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results