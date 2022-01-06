Maureen "Mo" Wilcox

June 5, 1963 - Jan. 3, 2022

DECATUR - Maureen "Mo" (Eshom) Wilcox, 58, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Maureen was born on June 5, 1963, in Quincy, IL, the daughter of Dennis and Ruth (Mitze) Eshom. She was a supervisor with the USPS with thirty-five years of service. Maureen enjoyed bowling, playing pool, and playing softball. She was a member of the Decatur Bowling Hall of Fame.

Maureen is survived by her children: Michael Wilcox and Amy Wilcox; mother Ruth Hall; and sisters: Marti (Kevin) Thruston-Garwood and Marcia (Jack) Horn.

Maureen is preceded in death by her father and stepfather, Harry Hall.

Services to celebrate Maureen's life will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood St. Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the Harristown Fire Protection District.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.