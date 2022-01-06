Menu
Maureen "Mo" Wilcox
1963 - 2022
BORN
1963
DIED
2022
Maureen "Mo" Wilcox

June 5, 1963 - Jan. 3, 2022

DECATUR - Maureen "Mo" (Eshom) Wilcox, 58, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Maureen was born on June 5, 1963, in Quincy, IL, the daughter of Dennis and Ruth (Mitze) Eshom. She was a supervisor with the USPS with thirty-five years of service. Maureen enjoyed bowling, playing pool, and playing softball. She was a member of the Decatur Bowling Hall of Fame.

Maureen is survived by her children: Michael Wilcox and Amy Wilcox; mother Ruth Hall; and sisters: Marti (Kevin) Thruston-Garwood and Marcia (Jack) Horn.

Maureen is preceded in death by her father and stepfather, Harry Hall.

Services to celebrate Maureen's life will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood St. Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the Harristown Fire Protection District.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Maureen "Mo" Wilcox (One of Our Own - USPS) Our Postmaster delivered the Sad News (Last Tuesday) and also gave a Great Tribute to Our "Mo" (yet it still seems Unreal)! She was One of a Kind and Always Spoke Her Mind (Good or Bad) but had a Huge Heart (and Earned Respect) ... I also didn't know She was a Bowler (Decatur Hall of Fame Bowler), how Awesome is that!?! (I got a Springfield Hall of Fame Bowler Dad) I am Sincerely, sending Heartfelt Prayers and Condolences to her Family and beyond a Shadow of a Doubt, We (The Springfield, IL Members of her USPS Crew), Honor and will always Remember "Mo" and may She Rest in Heaven.
AJ Woodson
Work
January 10, 2022
My family sends our sympathy to the Eshom and Wilcox family. The Eshoms were an extended family of mine and those memories from Holiday Hills couldn't have been any better. Maureen was a beautiful girl who liked to keep up with us boys and she liked to just hang with us through all of our shenanigans. Probably my first kiss, and will always remember her competitive nature. MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO RUTH, MARTI, MARCIA, AND THE WILCOX KIDDOS. Your mom was awesome. May God Bless you all, and My dear childhood girlfriend Maureen. We called her "Reenee." Loved her friendship and being a genuine friend. RIP and remind coach K I had a better throwing arm.
Jeffrey K Gragg
January 7, 2022
Much sympathy to the family! Mo was a hard worker, a good leader, and fun to be around. She will be missed by so many! RIP Maureen.
Jean Bledsoe
Work
January 7, 2022
My deepest condolences to the family. Maureen was a good friend to many and will be greatly missed. She and I played Softball for the Quincy Jets and then for the Quincy Blue Devils. She was a fierce competitor. I was always grateful that she was on my team when she came up to the plate. Maureen, we will have a beer in your honor at our next class reunion. Love you.
Tina Roberts Waggener
School
January 6, 2022
I worked with Mo at the PO. I´m so very sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathy at this most difficult time.
Cathy Becker
Work
January 6, 2022
Amy, so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Cheryl White
January 6, 2022
