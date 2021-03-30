Menu
Maurice W. Day
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Maurice W. Day

July 12, 1936 - March 26, 2021

MAROA - Maurice W. Day, 84 of Maroa, IL passed away 5:01 A.M. March 26, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Services will be 10 AM, Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 5 – 7 PM, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the funeral home.

Maurice was born July 12, 1936 in Creek Twp., DeWitt Co., IL the son of Burl C. and Gladys (Ballance) Day. He married Nancy B. Florey July 28, 1956 in Clinton, IL. His sweetheart, Nancy, passed away February 18, 2017.

Survivors include his sons: Michael (Kim) Day, Decatur, IL and Les (Jenny) Day, Maroa, IL; daughter, Pamela (John) Vogel, Decatur, IL; grandchildren, Andrea Cullison, Stephanie Kiley, Heather Hodges and Melanie Casner; seven great-grandchildren and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren: siblings: Carol (Lonnie) Schove, Normal, IL; Esther Crotchett, Springfield, IL; and Margaret Grissom, Maroa, IL.

Maurice was preceded in death by his son, Melvin Day, parents, two brothers, and one sister.

Maurice worked and retired from Caterpillar Tractor as a Master Adjuster after 37 years of service. He will be missed by his family, friends, and neighbors

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street, Clinton, IL
Apr
1
Service
10:00a.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street, Clinton, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'll always remember you bringing me warm cinnamon rolls into the business last year. That was so very sweet. Rest in peace Maurice.
Mary Agee
April 1, 2021
Bob and Jeanie
March 31, 2021
