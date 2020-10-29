Maurice Glenn "Maurey" Mannlein

March 18, 1939 - Oct. 27, 2020

DECATUR - Maurice Glenn "Maurey" Mannlein of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 81.

Maurey, born March 18, 1939, in Petersburg, NE, was the oldest child of Frank and Marie (nee Hovelsrud) Mannlein.

He graduated from Petersburg High School, then from Wayne State College, Wayne, NE. Upon graduation, he taught high school in Nebraska communities, his last position teaching algebra, chemistry and physics at Grand Island, NE, Northwest High School.

It was in Grand Island where he met Arlene Chester; they married July 30, 1967, in McCook, NE. He spent a summer studying through a National Science Foundation Grant at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before deciding to return to the university to earn a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.

He joined Caterpillar Inc. in 1970. After a year of training at different sites, he was relocated to the Decatur Caterpillar plant, where he devoted most of his 30-year career to designing hydraulic systems of wheel tractor scrapers. He retired as senior design engineer in 2000.

Maurey was a life-long Lutheran and a great "fixer." He could figure out how to make nearly anything work again, from a car to a vacuum cleaner, but his skills extended to plumbing, electrical work, or building something from scratch. He was also a huge Nebraska football fan and liked watching games live or on television. But his true pride and joy were his two children and four granddaughters.

He is survived by his widow, Arlene; his children: Jeffrey (Olivia) Mannlein of Decatur, IL, and Melinda (Jeffrey) Clark of Morton, IL; grandchildren: Emily and Hannah Mannlein, Elena and Mila Clark; brother Terry Mannlein of Castle Rock, CO; sister Sharon Lindeman of Downers Grove, IL; nephew Bryan Mannlein of Thornton, CO; and niece Kari Lindeman of Durham, NC.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Art Lindeman; and sister-in-law, Sheila Mannlein.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the service time of 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery.

A public memorial service will be arranged at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Streaming services will be available at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 by clicking on the following link: http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/events/viewer/39513/hash:4D80A0BC290262BB.

Memorials may be directed to the American Stroke Association via www.stroke.org; First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Decatur, IL or donor's choice.